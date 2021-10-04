fromPatrick Freiwah conclude

For decades, William Shatner played “Captain Kirk” on “Star Trek”, and at the age of 90 the actor should really fly into space. A PR coup by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The very rich entrepreneur Jeff Bezos * will do it again – and launch its own space capsule into space. This time with a crew whose most prominent member is a science fiction icon: “Captain Kirk”!

The Amazon founder really wants to send none other than the “Star Trek” legend William Shatner into space for the first time in decades. The Canadian, now a proud 90 years old, will be part of the next crew of space tourists, announced Bezos’ space company Blue Origin. “I’ve been hearing about space for a long time. Now I take the chance to see it for myself. What a miracle “, the former acting icon is quoted as saying.

Amazon mogul sends Star Trek icon Shatner into space – “Never too late to experience things”

The flight is already scheduled for October 12th (Tuesday) – and will be the second manned flight into space for Blue Origin. In addition to Shatner, the former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, entrepreneur Glen de Vries and the deputy head of Blue Origin, Audrey Powers, are also expected to fly.

The PR coup of the controversial Amazon mogul (who recently traveled into space himself) had been speculated for a long time, and now it has been officially confirmed. On Twitter, the well-known actor also commented on his upcoming adventure: “It’s true, I’m going to be a“ rocket man. It’s never too late to experience new things. ”

Star Trek icon William Shatner will really travel into space for the first time at the age of 90. © Everett Collection / Imago

Amazon boss sends Star Trek legend into space – “Captain Kirk” doesn’t have to steer himself

Shatner, who first got the role of “Captain James T. Kirk” in “Star Trek” (in Germany “Raumschiff Enterprise”) in 1966, would become the oldest person ever to have traveled into space. During his decades-long career, the actor, who has three daughters and separated from wife number four in 2019, repeatedly commanded the well-known film spaceship. In the Blue Origin space capsule, however, he can lean back – it flies largely automatically.

Crew mates Boshuizen and De Vries paid for their tickets – how much is unknown. It is also unclear whether Shatner himself bought a plane ticket or was invited. Incidentally, a Munich travel agency also offers trips into space – but that is not cheap *.

Meanwhile, billionaires like Jeff Bezos are researching immortality.

