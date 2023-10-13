Additional headlights for off road are additional lights fitted to a vehicle, usually 4x4s, trucks and competition vehicles off road, but also on agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles and campers. These lights are designed to provide extra lighting in off-road driving conditions or in conditions of low visibilitysuch as when driving at night in remote areas, forests, deserts or on rough terrain.

Additional LED headlights for off-road vehicles and cars, what the law says

In additional headlights, it is important to distinguish between additional high beams and work lights. According to Traffic Laws, additional headlights can be installed on off-road vehicles and heavy vehicles, but they must be in an even number and approved, connected to the car’s high beam headlights. The cars can have at most 2 additional lightswhile heavy vehicles can have up to 4 positioned frontally on the nose of the car or on the roof.

Additional high beam headlights must not exceed the Reference Value threshold of 1005

There are also additional headlights to be installed on the rear of the car and they are the ones that must be connected to the reversing light. In this case, cars can only have 1 additional light, while heavy vehicles can have 2, obviously connected to the vehicle’s reversing light. When it comes to additional work lights, how LED barsthere is no specific number set, but they must be covered and turned off when the vehicle is on the road.

When talking about additional headlights for road use, it is essential that the sum of Reference Value does not exceed 100% (max 75% for additional headlights which is added to the remaining 25% of the headlights installed on the car).

This value is usually printed on the headlights and is visible from the engine compartment, and you can also find it in the manufacturer’s information or directly on the lamps. To give you an idea of ​​reference, a Reference Value of 100% corresponds to an illumination equivalent to 430,000 candles (CD).

Additional high beam headlights

As we have seen, additional high beam headlights are perfectly legal for use on the road. However, to ensure full compliance with the law, it is essential that they are approved.

Among the recommended aftermarket products, those stand out Osram of the line LEDriving Functional FX Gen 2 series. This type of additional high beam ensures great visibility during the journey driving on rural and dirt roadsup to a distance of 635 meters and a color temperature of 6000 Kelvin, making visibility similar to daytime. In addition to high functionality these lights have a modern design and reduce glare.

Osram additional high beam headlights from the LEDriving Functional line, FX Gen 2 series

They can be used as additional high beam headlights but also as work lightsas they are ECE approved for road use and include a mounting kit compatible with all bars from the Functional FX Gen 2 series. They can also be used during extreme conditions, for example in bad weather, as these lights are protected against reverse polarity and overvoltage. In this regard they have exceeded IP6K8 and IP6K9K protection tests to withstand extreme environmental conditions and have a 5-year Osram warranty.

Additional high beam LEDs, Osram LEDriving Functional headlights

The additional high beam headlights of the LEDriving Functional line FX Gen 2 series can be installed on cars, trucks, 4x4s, ATVs, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles, construction vehicles and campers. Below are the main features:

Different light beams: COMBO BEAM = designed for both near and far light and SPOT BEAM = narrow light beam for particularly focused light distribution

Beam from 270m-635m

Different brightness levels from 1,300lm-11,000lm

Bright white light at 6000K

For 12V and 24V vehicles

DT04-2P, DT06-2S or DTP04-2P, DTP06-2S connector, cable length 1200mm

Overheating and polarity protection

ECE R10, R149, partially approved for single installation (2x ECE R149)

Highest protection classes: IP6K8 & IP6K9K

Compact and robust: shatterproof polycarbonate lens and die-cast aluminum body with special black coating

Efficient lens and reflector design with powerful OSRAM LEDs

Side brackets included

5 year warranty

The Osram LED high beam headlights are approved for road use

Additional LED work lights

There are no restrictions for the installation of additional work lights, as long as they are covered in circulation on the road and deactivated. For those who work in unconventional environments at night or in low visibility conditions, the line Osram LEDriving Value Series VX it is a highly recommended option.

Additional LED work lights from the Osram LEDriving Value Series VX line

These headlights, such as the LED bars, they are ideal for night driving on dark roads and off-road routes. From a technical point of view they have different shapes and luminous power from 550lm to 3000lm with a color temperature of up to 6000 Kelvinguaranteeing a light similar to daylight in low light conditions.

Additional headlights, LED Osram LEDriving Value Series VX features

The Osram additional work lights of the LEDriving Value Series VX line are available both as single row LED bar (SR: Single Row) both as slash a double row of LEDs (DR: Double Row) for a stronger design. Below are the main features of LED work lights:

Different light beams: COMBO BEAM = designed for both near and far light and SPOT BEAM = narrow light beam for particularly focused light distribution

Different brightness levels from 1,400lm – 13,700lm

Beam range 200m – 590m

Bright white light at 6000K

For 12V and 24V vehicles

Connection: 450mm long cable

Overheating and polarity protection

ECE R10, R149, R112, partially approved for single installation (2x ECE R149)

Highest protection classes: IP6K8 & IP6K9K

Compact and vibration resistant – shatterproof polycarbonate lens and die-cast aluminum body with special black coating

Brackets included for various mounting options: suspended, front or side

2 year OSRAM warranty

Additional LED work lights for road traffic must be turned off and covered

Advantages of additional headlights for cars

Additional lights for cars and off-road vehicles are important, as significantly improve safety and visibility of the driver when driving in difficult conditions.

Finally, let’s see the types of additional lights, their installation and their recommended use.

Common types of off-road lights: Halogen headlights : These lights are among the most common and come in several shapes, including round and rectangular lights.

: These lights are among the most common and come in several shapes, including round and rectangular lights. LED headlights : They have become increasingly popular for their energy efficiency and brightness.

: They have become increasingly popular for their energy efficiency and brightness. LED light bars: These long, thin bars are mounted on the roof or bumper of vehicles and provide wide, bright illumination. Installation: Additional headlights are mounted on the vehicle using special brackets. They can be placed on the roof, front bumper or other parts of the vehicle depending on the driver’s needs. Usage: additional headlights are recommended and useful during off-road, i.e. off-road driving on rough terrain, dirt paths or in low light conditions. They can also be useful for rescue in emergency situations and for working in remote areas.

Read also:

👉 Are LED bulbs legal?

👉 LED light bulb kit why fit them instead of halogens

👉 How long do car LED headlights last?

👉 All news on LED headlights

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK