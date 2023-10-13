DThe most important thing for you this Friday:

1. Baerbock in Israel, Blinken in Jordan

2. Israel’s war cabinet is getting ready

3. Top meeting on the asylum issue

4. Ten more years of glyphosate in the EU?

5. Will the PiS government end in Poland?

6. A voice for Indigenous people in Australia

7. Trial by fire for Nagelsmann



Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: The US Secretary of State hugs a survivor of the Hamas massacre at a music festival.

:



Image: AFP



The German Foreign Minister pays a solidarity visit to the traumatized country. And her American counterpart is fighting for the release of the hostages in Gaza.

“First Commandment”: The international community continues to show solidarity with the attacked country: Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is traveling to Israel today “as part of her current crisis diplomacy”. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has also announced his presence today. In his speech on the situation in Israel on Thursday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced a ban on Hamas’ activities. In addition, the Palestinian association Samidoun, whose members celebrated “the most brutal acts of terror on the street” after the attack, would be banned. Berlin is also supporting Israel with two of five combat-capable Heron TP drones.