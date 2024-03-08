It is clear that Netflix has been supporting Adam Sandler's career in a big way for years, with whom he signed one of the most lucrative contracts in the history of cinema in 2014. The American actor, 57, has placed himself at the head of the annual list of Forbes of the highest paid actors of the year in the film industry: in 2023, he earned 73 million dollars (67 million euros at the current exchange rate). A position that he had not reached since 2002. But not only Netflix has taken advantage of his talent for making people laugh; His subscribers have spent more than 500 million hours watching the actor's films in the first six months of 2023 alone. Even so, none of his works have ranked as one of the most successful projects of last year, when Barbie It was crowned the highest-grossing film in Warner's history. But its protagonist, Margot Robbie, has not managed to surpass the comedian on this list: she has remained in second place, a fact that has taken her fans by surprise. Thus, the annual list of Forbes, Published this March 6, it presents a snapshot of who will have more or less influence in Hollywood in 2024.

Since signing his first four-picture deal for $250 million (just over €228 million) with Netflix in 2014, Adam Sandler has starred in eight films for the platform and produced several more through his own production company Happy Madison. . His 2023 releases included Crimes in sight, along with Jennifer Aniston. She also premiered No way are you invited, starring his wife, Jackie Sandler, and their daughters; Sadie and Sunny Sandler, and the animated film Leo. To which are added 44 monologues performed throughout the United States.

Margot Robbie, according to the American media, earned $59 million last year. An amount of money that is mainly due to her role in Greta Gerwig's film, in which the actress also serves as a producer. “Margot Robbie will receive a check for Barbie the rest of his life,” the publication highlights. Although his income has also been from appearing in Asteroid City by Wes Anderson and produce the teenage phenomenon Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fenell. Margot Robbie's success is atypical in another way. At 33, she is the youngest person on the list of highest-paid actors in a decade, with the average age of the other nine above 52.

The bronze in this classification has gone to Tom Cruise, who earned 45 million dollars with Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1in addition to accumulating profits from streaming sales of Top Gun: Maverick. Fourth place has been close with a tie between Ryan Gosling and Matt Damon. Barbie's boyfriend, Ken, has pocketed $43 million for the movie of the year. For his part, Damon earned the same amount for his roles in air and Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, which has emerged as the great favorite at this Sunday's Film Academy Awards, nominated for 13 statuettes. With 42 million dollars more in her bank account, sixth position goes to Jennifer Aniston, one of Adam Sandler's faithful co-stars, and who has co-starred with him Criminals in sight for Netflix.

Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham earned $41 million in 2023. The protagonist of Titanic starred The assassins of the moon, by Martin Scorsese, another of the favorites at the Oscars, while Statham premiered Operation Fortune: The Great Hoax, Fast & Furious X, The Meg 2: The Pit and The mercenaries. The list is completed in ninth place by Ben Affleck, who pocketed approximately $38 million thanks to Air. Denzel Washington has achieved the last position on the list: in 2023, he will earn 24 million dollars, thanks to the success of The Equalizer 3.

Adam Sandler's first position has not sat well with lovers of the film industry. Many of them have made it clear on social networks: “That Adam Sandler is paid more compared to those other incredible actors is the true injustice in the world,” commented a user on X (formerly Twitter). “That Adam Sandler is the highest paid actor of 2023 is incredible,” said another Internet user. “The fact that Adam Sandler has more income than Tom Cruise leaves me speechless,” or “In what world does Adam Sandler get paid more than DiCaprio?” can be read in other publications.