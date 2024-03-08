Guberniev called Elena Vyalbe a criminal because of the collapse of skiers at the Spartakiad

TV commentator Dmitry Guberniev in his Telegram-the channel reacted to the massive turnout of skiers in the race at the Winter Student Spartakiad.

He called the people who decided to hold the race criminals. According to him, the race took place on a biathlon track in the opposite direction. “Those people who made the decision to hold the race – employees of the Ministry of Sports, flight director Belomestnov, Elena Vyalbe, you are just criminals, understand? I believe that you must answer before the law,” he said.

The incident in the 10 kilometer race occurred earlier on Friday, March 8. President of the Russian Ski Racing Federation Vyalbe said that two girls were hospitalized with injuries.

Skier Daria Ermakova later published a photo of her broken face.

The competition takes place in the village of Estosadok (Krasnodar region). Due to a blockage in the race, 14 athletes were unable to finish.