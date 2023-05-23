ray stevensona veteran actor whose numerous film and television credits include RRRthe movies of Thor and divergent, rome, Vikings and animated series Star Wars, passed away on Sunday in Italy. He was 58 years old. His representatives at Independent Talent confirmed the news but did not provide details.

He was recently cast in the lead role in the historical drama 1242: Gateway to the Westtaking over the role that was originally going to be played by Kevin Spacey.

Stevenson played the main antagonist Scott Buxton in the global blockbuster RRR of SS Rajamouli and is known for playing Volstagg in the franchise Thor from Marvel already Othere in the series Vikings from History. He also voiced Gar Saxon in the animated series Star Wars The Clone Wars and rebelsand was set to join Rosario Dawson in the upcoming spin-off of The Mandalorian of Disney+, Ahsoka.

Born May 25, 1964 in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Stevenson began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European television series and telefilms. His first big screen credit was opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in the 1998 drama The Theory of Flight, directed by Paul Greengrass. He later landed roles in movies like King Arthur by Antoine Fuqua (2004), Punisher: War Zone by Lexi Alexander (2008), The Book of Eli from the Hughes brothers (2010) and The Other Guys by Adam McKay (2010).

Stevenson’s next role would be one of his most famous, playing Volstagg, an Asgardian member of the Warriors Three, in Thor (2011), directed by Branagh. She reprized the role in two sequels: Thor: The Dark World (2013) by Alan Taylor and Thor: Ragnarok (2017) by Taika Waititi.

He also co-starred as Porthos in The Three Musketeers (2011) by Paul W.S. Anderson, Firefly in G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) by Jon M. Chu and Marcus in divergent (2014) and its sequel insurgent the next year. She was the protagonist in kill the irishmanplaying Danny Greene opposite Vincent D’Onofrio, Val Kilmer and Christopher Walken in the 2011 film directed by Jonathan Hensleigh and based on a true story.

On the small screen, in addition to Vikings and the series of Star Warsstarred with Poppy Montgomery in the Franco-American series Reef Breakwhich ran for one season on ABC in 2019. He also played Titus Pullo on the HBO series rome (2005-2007) and co-starred in the British miniseries rellik in 2017. Stevenson also played Blackbeard in Black Sails from Starz and participated as a guest in series such as Murphy’s Law, Dexter, crossing lines, Medici and The Spanish Princess.

Most recently, he co-starred last year as Commander Jack Swimburne in the third season of the German television series Das Boot.

Via: Deadline

Editor’s note: How unfortunate, we still don’t have Ahsoka and a great actor from the series has already left us. Let’s hope that his family has resignation and that he is honored in the series.