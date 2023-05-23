They arrest a Colombian who displayed the Palestinian flag in a match against Israel

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian fans display the Palestinian flag.
Argentine media reported the situation of the Colombian fan.
The Colombian National Team It opened with a victory in the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, 2-1 against Israel on date one of group C.
The World Cup match was marred by the behavior of some fans in the stands who wanted to provoke the supporters of Israel.
It happened after Gustavo Puerta’s goal that gave Colombia a 2-1 victory. It was when a group of Colombian fans displayed a Palestinian flag in front of the Israeli public.
Immediately there were screams and shouts in the stands. Some fans were shouting that this was football and not politics.
They stop the fan
This Monday it was learned that the fan was arrested in the last few hours for displaying the Palestinian flag with a group of fans.
Is about Michael Andres Patino Cifuentes, a citizen of Colombian nationality, reported the Agency for the Prevention of Violence in Sport (Aprevide).
Tense moment in the Estadio Único de La Plata, supporters show a Palestinian flag in the middle of the match between Colombia and Israel, for the Sub 20 World Cup in Argentina. The police intervene. pic.twitter.com/cxdHB0tImS
— Braian Villagra 🇦🇷 (@BraianlVillagra) May 21, 2023
Those in charge of the security operation reported that the corresponding investigations will be carried out for “incitement to violence in sports”, with interference from the 4th Correctional Court of La Plata.
🚔 The Police of the Province of Buenos Aires apprehended a Colombian fan for “violation of the Sports Law”
❌ He is accused of verbally assaulting Israel fans and displaying the Palestinian flag
👉🏼 Performances were carried out and the right of admission was applied pic.twitter.com/GR1jLzuyvV
— Nacho Genovart (@NachoGenovart) May 22, 2023
Israel and Palestine maintain a social and armed conflict which also has repercussions in sports competitions.
In fact, Fifa stripped Indonesia of its right to host the U-20 Men’s World Cup, after an official Indonesian objected to Israel’s participation in the tournament.
