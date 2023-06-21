Jonathan Majors, was sent to trial by a judge of a court of NY and He could be sentenced to prison if found guilty on the charges of stalking and domestic assault.

The actor, the interpreter of kang the conqueror in the movie ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appeared this Tuesday the 20th in court and before a judge for the case of gender violence, and was notified of the trial that will begin against him on August 3.

Majors attended in New York court accompanied by actress Meagan Good, who was present at the appearance and showed his support in the case. Only three minutes lasted the face-to-face hearing with the judge who communicated the court’s decision.

Why is Jonathan Majors accused of gender violence?



According to the United States authorities, the actor from the movie ‘Creed III’ He was arrested on March 25 by the New York Police, after a 30-year-old woman called the 911 emergency line to report an alleged assault by Majors.

Jonathan Majors is the protagonist of Creed III

According to the testimony given by the victim, the 33-year-old actor attacked her, throwing her against a cart and provoking her a series of wounds on the body. The police report found that the alleged victim had lacerations to the head and neck, but not to the hands and arms.

Majors was transferred to a police station where the process was opened, but a few hours later he was released. However, a judge in the case signed a temporary protection order for the woman and ordered the Hollywood actor to stay away from her indefinitely.

The defense of the Marvel actor gave another version of the facts



According to the statement issued by Jonathan Majors’ attorney, Prya Chaudhry, your customer ‘is being attacked and unfairly accused’ and alleged that the facts are not as reported by the woman: “Grace Jabbari’s attack on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around.”

Jonathan Majors was charged hours later with three counts of attempted assault in the third degree,

The lawyer indicated that this it’s a case of ‘racial bias’ against his client and hopes that the United States penal system is not leading a ‘witch hunt’: “We urge the district attorney to dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” Chaudhry explained.

