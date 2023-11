Vivian Silver, 74, was an activist for peace in the Middle East and carried out work that sought unity between Arabs and Israelis | Photo: Personal Collection

Peace activist Vivian Silver, 74, was recognized as one of Hamas’ victims after the massacre on October 7th. The family believed she had been kidnapped by terrorists and was awaiting release from Gaza.

However, the Israeli government confirmed that his remains were identified inside his home, on kibbutz Be’eri, where one of the worst attacks took place that day, with hundreds of deaths.

Silver’s family has made a series of appeals for his release in recent days. Family members traveled across the country talking to journalists from around the world to tell their story.

Yonatan Zeigen, one of the victim’s sons, gained prominence by continually calling for a ceasefire, an unusual stance among the Israeli population. According to Zeigen, he learned this from his own mother, who “sought peace above all else.”

Vivian is one of Hamas’ victims among several peace activists who have been killed or captured in the last month.

She was born in Canada and was the director for many years of the Arab-Jewish Center for Empowerment, Equality and Cooperation, responsible for projects that unite communities in Israel, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In 2014, when there was a violent conflict between Israel and Hamas, she participated in the founding of Women Wage Peacean organization that promotes peace-building actions among women from all communities and across the political spectrum.