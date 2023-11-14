Peruvian pride!Daniela Darcourtis nominated for the Latin Grammy 2023 in the best salsa album category, in which she will compete with Gilberto Santa Rosa and Grupo Niche for the coveted award. It should be noted that she is not the only compatriot who will fight for a prize in this event. Next, she knows when this ceremony will take place, where to see it and which other national artists will also fight for one of these statuettes.

When does the Latin Grammy 2023 start?

The 24th edition of the ceremony Latin Grammy 2023will take place next Thursday November 16.

Where to watch the Latin Grammy 2023 LIVE?

The ceremony Latin Grammy 2023 can be seen through the signal Univision for USAand by TNT for the Latin American countries. On the other hand, for users who do not have cable service, Univisión has the Univision Now app to follow the event via the internet.

Which Peruvian artists have been nominated?

In this delivery of the Latin Grammy 2023, not only Daniela Darcourt is nominated, but also the following artists:

Susana Baca who will seek to win an award in the folk album category with his album ‘Epifanías’. The performer will compete with Cantares del Pacífico, Vicente García, Tato Marenco, the Leopoldo Federico Quintet and Tierra Adentro.

who will seek to win an award in the folk album category with his album ‘Epifanías’. The performer will compete with Cantares del Pacífico, Vicente García, Tato Marenco, the Leopoldo Federico Quintet and Tierra Adentro. Kayfex DJ from Ayacucho, is nominated in the best packaging design category and will compete with his album ‘Atipanakuy Deluxe’.

DJ from Ayacucho, is nominated in the best packaging design category and will compete with his album ‘Atipanakuy Deluxe’. Flower Bromley s She is nominated for best Latin music album for children and will compete with her album ‘Aventuras’.

She is nominated for best Latin music album for children and will compete with her album ‘Aventuras’. Septero Acarey, salsero group, is nominated for best traditional tropical album with its album ‘En Tiempo De Son… Tribute to the songs of: Jorge Luis Piloto’.

The Latin Grammy ceremony will take place on November 16 in Spain. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/Instagram/Daniela Darcourt/Susana Baca

Channel to watch the Latin Grammy in Peru

The live Latin Grammy 2023 ceremony can be seen through the signal TNT in Peru. If you use the service Movistar TVyou can tune in through channels 102 and 730.

In which country will the Latin Grammy 2023 be held?

The ceremony of Latin Grammy 2023 of the music will take place outside the United States. This award ceremony will be held for the first time at the Fibes Exhibition and Conference Center in Sevilla Spain.

