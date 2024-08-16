Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered skyrocketed to Steam’s top sellers Following the announcement of a fan-made mod that would improve its multiplayer. This with new maps and a better progression system. Unfortunately, Activision has already put an end to this mod.

The team behind the mod known as H2M announced on social media that Activision sent them a cease and desist to stop the creation of the mod. Fearing legal retaliation, they will heed this and therefore no longer pursue their plans for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. It is worth noting that the mod was launched on August 16.

This will surely be very disappointing news for fans who clearly wanted to relive the glory days of this title’s multiplayer. After all the interest in this mod made it climb up to number four on the best-sellers list on Steam.

Source: Activision

The creators of the mod also assured that the mod will be stopped completely and permanently. So don’t expect to see it come to fruition at some point. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. The only thing left for us to do is enjoy what it already contains or wait to see if Activision itself gives it more support in the future.

What did the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered mod contain?

The mod of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered promised to add 50 new maps to its multiplayer. That included several remasters of beloved locations present in Modern Warfare 2. It would also have killstreaks belonging to the multiplayer of this sequel.

They would also add new accessories and decorations for weapons, as well as a new progression system with new rewards. This would supposedly make reaching new milestones even more satisfying and invite players to continue with more and more games. Unfortunately, we won’t have any of this anymore. What do you think?

