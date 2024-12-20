The Ukrainian does not exclude a negotiated truce, but first demands protection guarantees from NATO The Europeans undertake not to take any steps without the express agreement of Ukraine



12/19/2024



Updated at 7:45 p.m.





Ukraine is not opposed to exploring the possibilities of negotiations with Russia to stop the war, but to do so President Volodymyr Zelensky demands first “security guarantees” by the same allies who until now are allowing him…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only