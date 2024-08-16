Mexico City.- Chris Martin and his fiancée Dakota Johnson have called off their engagement and split for good after growing apart, MailOnline can reveal.

“Chris and Dakota have been trying desperately over the past few months to make their relationship work. They will always love each other, but they have both come to the conclusion that the relationship cannot be sustained in the long term.

“They are both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments that don’t naturally mesh with each other. They wanted it to work but it didn’t and they have now accepted that it’s best to move on,” said a source close to the couple.

According to the British tabloid, the couple has ended their years-long relationship and have gone their separate ways.

Dakota was photographed last weekend without her emerald engagement ring while walking her dog in Malibu, where she used to live with the Coldplay frontman since 2017.

While Martin is in Munich, Germany, on the European leg of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour.

In 2019, news of a breakup spread, allegedly because he insisted they have children, but they quickly got back together.

The last time they were photographed together was in February, when they were on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Martin split from his wife, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, mother of his two children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, in March 2014 after ten years of marriage.