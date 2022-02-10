As reported by the president of Microsoft Brad Smiththe company is keeping an eye on the executives of Activisionhaving the firm conviction to choose which people will be in charge of the company in the future.

“I think if there’s one thing we’ve learned about dealing with issues like sexual harassment or just about any cultural issue for people, it really requires a combination of commitment and humility.“said Smith.”You have to commit to making things better. You know, today we are reaching out to the Activision Blizzard management team to make culture and safety at work a top priority every single day, until the day that hopefully this deal will end. And then when we take control we have to use the same commitment“.

“I also think humility is important“Smith continued.”The day you think you’re done, the day you think you can claim victory, is probably the day you sacrifice the same values ​​you hope to promote. We have evolved, we hope it is a positive path. And so this is something not only for Activision Blizzard, I think it is part of every part of Microsoft. It is part of the entire technology sector. It is part of every business in the entire economy“.

Regarding a possible management change once the acquisition goes through, Smith said: “What we have said is that there will be some aspects that will change, but it will be a whole new team working together“thus suggesting that Activision’s management is under close scrutiny.

Source: VGC