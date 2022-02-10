United States.- Always aware of what its consumers want, Twitterthe famous platform of the little blue bird, prepare a major updatea change that has been desired for several years; a button with the function of giving “dislike”.

Very soon this option will be found in the timeline of its users, as announced by the platform through its Twitter account. At the moment they have been testing the function, which will serve to highlight the most relevant responses within other tweets.

Is about a great utility to be able to take parameters of negative answers and know what to show your users and what not, taking into account their preferences. It is like educating your algorithm, which other platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have been working on.

Now, the new Twitter update will help not to display content that the user does not like. However, it is important to mention that the count of dislikes will not be available between tweets, that is, your users will not know how many negative reactions you have.

Only Twitter will be able to know who disliked tweets, your action will be not to show the same content to those who dislike it, nor content that is similar. The new feature has been tested before and the feedback is positive.

