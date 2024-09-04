In the quest for a long and healthy lifenutrition plays a vital role. Dr. Mark Hyman, a renowned functional medicine expert and author of ‘Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life’, revealed her morning routine that includes a specific shake to promote aging healthy. This drink is not only a part of your daily routine, but also is designed to support longevity.

According to data reproduced by the portal Harvard HealthDr. Hyman highlights the importance of Start the day with a nutritious breakfastinstead of opting for options such as sugary coffee or refined cereals. According to him, these foods They provide only a brief energy boost with no lasting benefits.. Your morning shake, packed with protein and other key nutrients, breaks your 16-hour fast and provides a solid foundation for the rest of the day.

Hyman’s shake is formulated to offer multiple health benefits and aging. Protein is essential for activating stem cells, promote muscle synthesis and maintain muscle mass healthy, fundamental aspects for adequate longevity.

It is worth noting that as we age, the efficiency of our mitochondria, the energy powerhouses of cells, decreases. The shake also helps in mitochondrial regeneration.thus supporting overall cellular health. As for the recipe, You need to get the following Ingredients:

8 to 12 ounces unsweetened macadamia milk (or any nut or seed milk without emulsifiers or sweeteners): provides a base rich in healthy fats without added sugars.

(or any nut or seed milk without emulsifiers or sweeteners): provides a base rich in healthy fats without added sugars. 1 handful of frozen berries : provides antioxidants and essential vitamins that help combat oxidative stress.

: provides antioxidants and essential vitamins that help combat oxidative stress. 30 grams (2 tablespoons) of goat’s milk whey : This supplement, from a regenerative or organic source, increases the protein intake necessary for muscle growth and repair.

: This supplement, from a regenerative or organic source, increases the protein intake necessary for muscle growth and repair. 5 grams (1 tablespoon) of creatine : used to promote muscle growth and improve training performance.

: used to promote muscle growth and improve training performance. One packet of urolithin A (UA) : This compound derived from pomegranate helps activate mitochondrial regeneration.

: This compound derived from pomegranate helps activate mitochondrial regeneration. 9 grams (1 tablespoon) of Gut Food product : a mixture of prebiotics and polyphenols that promotes intestinal health.

: a mixture of prebiotics and polyphenols that promotes intestinal health. 1 tablespoon MCT oil or Brain Octane oil : Improves energy and brain function by providing medium chain triglycerides.

: Improves energy and brain function by providing medium chain triglycerides. 1 tablespoon mushroom powder: increases energy, immunity and resistance to stress.

As for preparation, mix all the ingredients in a blender until you get a smooth texture. This smoothie, which can serve one or two people, It is prepared in just five minutes and is ideal for consumption in the morning. or an hour after a strength workout. In addition to the shake, Hyman incorporates extracts of green tea, turmeric and broccoli into your morning routine to maximize the benefits of your diet.