Health benefits of morning smoothie
Hyman’s shake is formulated to offer multiple health benefits and aging. Protein is essential for activating stem cells, promote muscle synthesis and maintain muscle mass healthy, fundamental aspects for adequate longevity.
It is worth noting that as we age, the efficiency of our mitochondria, the energy powerhouses of cells, decreases. The shake also helps in mitochondrial regeneration.thus supporting overall cellular health. As for the recipe, You need to get the following Ingredients:
- 8 to 12 ounces unsweetened macadamia milk (or any nut or seed milk without emulsifiers or sweeteners): provides a base rich in healthy fats without added sugars.
- 1 handful of frozen berries: provides antioxidants and essential vitamins that help combat oxidative stress.
- 30 grams (2 tablespoons) of goat’s milk whey: This supplement, from a regenerative or organic source, increases the protein intake necessary for muscle growth and repair.
- 5 grams (1 tablespoon) of creatine: used to promote muscle growth and improve training performance.
- One packet of urolithin A (UA): This compound derived from pomegranate helps activate mitochondrial regeneration.
- 9 grams (1 tablespoon) of Gut Food product: a mixture of prebiotics and polyphenols that promotes intestinal health.
- 1 tablespoon MCT oil or Brain Octane oil: Improves energy and brain function by providing medium chain triglycerides.
- 1 tablespoon mushroom powder: increases energy, immunity and resistance to stress.
As for preparation, mix all the ingredients in a blender until you get a smooth texture. This smoothie, which can serve one or two people, It is prepared in just five minutes and is ideal for consumption in the morning. or an hour after a strength workout. In addition to the shake, Hyman incorporates extracts of green tea, turmeric and broccoli into your morning routine to maximize the benefits of your diet.
