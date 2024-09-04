Acer has unveiled its first portable gaming platform: theAcer Nitro Blaze 7. We don’t know the price and release date yet, but we can see some images of the product and get an idea of its components. It does, however, include 3 months of PC Game Pass.
One of the features to note is the lack of buttons on the backtypical in this type of product. Acer has not entered into a partnership with Windows for the console/portable PC and there are no details on the user interface that will be proposed for this product.
Acer Nitro Blaze 7 Details
Here is the technical sheet:
- Product Name – Acer Nitro Blaze 7
- Model – GN771
- Operating System – Windows 11 Home
- Processors and graphics card – AMD RyzenTM 7 8840HS (8-Core, 16-threads, 24 MB cache, 5.1 GHz max boost) AMD Ryzen Al, up to 39 AI TOPS | AMD RadeonTM 780M (2.7 GHz, AMD RDNATM 3 12 CUs)
- Screen – 7″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Display, 144 Hz, 500 nits, ten-point touch, 7 ms, 100% sRGB, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium
- Memory – 16GB LPDDR5X SDRAM, 7500 MT/s (onboard)
- Storage – Up to 2TB M.2 NVMeTM PCle 4.0 x4 Gen 4 SSD
- I/O Ports – 2 x USB4 (Type-C 40Gbps), Micro SD Card (SD 4.0)
- Buttons & Inputs – ABXY, D-Pad, LB/RB, LS/RS analog, LT/RT with Hall effect, Power button with fingerprint reader, volume, display button, menu button, Acer Game Space button, Pop-up keyboard button, Acer quick menu button, mode switch button
- Audio – Speaker: 2 x 1W | Microphone: 2 x D-Mic | Audio Jack: 3.5 mm CTIA
- Battery – 50.04 Wh Li-Polymer
- Power – 65W Type-C
- WLAN and Bluetooth – Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
- Software – Acer Game Space, PC Game Pass (3 months)
- Dimensions – 25.6 (W) x 11.35 (D) x 2.25 (H) cm
- Weight – 670g
Tell us, what do you think? Do you still prefer the ASUS ROG Ally X?
