Acer has unveiled its first portable gaming platform: theAcer Nitro Blaze 7. We don’t know the price and release date yet, but we can see some images of the product and get an idea of ​​its components. It does, however, include 3 months of PC Game Pass.

One of the features to note is the lack of buttons on the backtypical in this type of product. Acer has not entered into a partnership with Windows for the console/portable PC and there are no details on the user interface that will be proposed for this product.