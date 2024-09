Genoa – On the basis of the latest water sampling carried out today by Arpal, the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci has ordered, on the proposal of the environmental councillor Matteo Campora, the temporary bathing ban in the stretch of the city coast of Sturla Ovest: from the eastern side of number 16 of Via del Tritone to the western side of number 8 of Via del Tritone, for a length of 103 metres.