After being arrested at the town hall Alvaro Obregon, Francis Alvarado accused the elements of the Banking and Industrial Police (GDP) of the CDMX, assigned to the program Shield ÁOwho arrested him, of having tortured him.

At a press conference, the resident of the Belén de las Flores neighborhood stated that he had been apprehended by the police after recording the demolition of a wall in his home, which would lead to its flooding, as well as protesting against said work.

After that, he said, the uniformed men would have detained him, covered his head with a bag and beat him, holding him for more than five hours, without even telling him why they were arresting him.

“Recording the effects on my wall, that was my great crime and for which I was abused by 12 bank policemen who did not explain the crime to me,” he said.

As long as Valentina Batreslocal deputy of Brunetteadded that the police could not refer him to the Public ministry for theft, as they intended, for not having been able to prove the crime, so they transferred him to the civic court, where they would not have specified the offense either.

After that, Francisco would have been taken to the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, despite the fact that everything happened in Álvaro Obregón, accusing him there of disturbing public order, changing his patrol and starting the attacks.

While the Mayor’s Office Álvaro Obregón has so far only indicated, through his Twitter account on Tuesday, “Francisco N” was arrested for failing to comply with an order of the Civic Culture Law of Mexico City established in Article 27, Section III; and transferred to the civic court of Miguel Hidalgo 5 where he was presenting”.

Meanwhile, Article 27, Section III of the law referred to by the government of the demarcation marks as an infraction against the tranquility of the people the “producing or causing noise by any means that notoriously threatens the tranquility or represents a possible risk to the Health”.

They already put something together

Likewise, during the press conference, in which he was accompanied by the morenista Valentina Batres, Francisco Alvarado announced that he had already filed with the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) a complaint for abuse of authority, illegal use of public force and theft of his cell phone and watch, against the 12 PBI police officers who arrested him on Tuesday.

While, finally, the deputy from Morena took the opportunity to affirm that the Álvaro Obregón Police, made up of elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), does not comply with the law, highlighting what he described as arbitrary detention, and demanded that the mayor of the AO, Lia Lemoncease with his security strategy, as he assured that it is characterized by abuses.