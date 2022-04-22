Bolsonaro granted this Thursday constitutional grace to the sentence of Daniel Silveira, sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison by the STF

the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said this Thursday (21.Apr.2022) that it will file a lawsuit in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) against the decision of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to grant pardon to the deputy allied Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). The congressman was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison by the Court.

Randolfe said that Bolsonaro wants “set fire in Brazil” and what to take down “this dismantling” through an ADPF (Allegation of Noncompliance with a Fundamental Precept). According to him, the “granting of grace or pardon does not change the ineligibility of the Ficha Limpa and Daniel Silveira will remain banned from public life, if he is released from jail”.

Here is the senator’s announcement:

On Wednesday (20.Apr), the plenary of the STF sentenced Silveira to 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. It also imposed a fine of R$ 192,500, ordered the loss of office and the suspension of his political rights while the effects of the criminal conviction lasted.

In the decree on Thursday, President Bolsonaro describes the “individual pardon” as a “exceptional discretionary constitutional measure aimed at maintaining the traditional mechanism of checks and balances in the tripartition of powers”.

