The accounting is a fundamental pillar in the business managementespecially in the case of micro and little companies. It goes beyond being a simple record of financial transactions; It is a strategic tool that provides valuable information for making informed and correct decisions.

At its core, accounting involves recording, classifying, and analyzing a company’s financial transactions. Through this process, they generate financial statements and reports that provide a clear and accurate view of the financial health of the organization. These accounting reports are essential to assess economic performance, liquidity, profitability and other key financial aspects.

It is important to highlight that the accounting should not be seen exclusively as a means for the fulfillment of Fiscal obligations or the payment of taxes. While it is true that accounting is essential to maintain transparency and comply with the tax regulationsits true value lies in its ability to provide accurate and timely information that guides strategic decision making.

The accounting can help the micro and small businesses in various aspects. For example, when evaluating the profitability of different products or services, it is possible to identify those that generate the greatest benefits and focus efforts on their promotion. Likewise, accounting facilitates the projection of cash flows, which allows better financial planning and more efficient management of available resources.

To take full advantage of the accounting As a decision-making tool, it is recommended:

Keep accounting records updated: It is essential to keep a rigorous record of all financial transactions of the company to have reliable and updated information. Regularly analyze the financial statements: Performing a periodic analysis of the financial statements will help identify trends, patterns and areas that require attention or improvement. Seek professional accounting advice: Relying on the advice of an accountant or accounting expert can provide an objective perspective and provide solid recommendations for making financial decisions.

In conclusionthe accounting It plays a fundamental role in the decision-making process of micro and small companies. It is not just a legal requirement, but a strategic tool to understand the financial situation of the company and make informed decisions.

