With the arrival, yesterday and the day before of mayors close up 70 municipalities from all over the country, tore up the festivities or the great party commemorative of 120th anniversary of the City of Los Mochiswhich will be extended to the entire municipality, with cultural activities, especially Topolobampoconsidered the cherry on the cake where the meeting of bands, or Sinaloan drums, will take place.

From here an initiative will arise to establish in Sinaloa on July 1 the Sinaloan Drum Day which will coincide with the birth of the father of gangs, a pioneer of the Lizarraga dynasty.

The mayors of the organization AALMAC who presides over Mayor Gerardo Vargas They will visit the new Topo ferry, which is the most modern in Latin America and tomorrow there will be a parade that will depart from the cattle association, in front of the Mochis ejido and will conclude at the extinct sugar mill. The mayor invites the population to participate and enjoy the activities of the celebration.

Potpourri. Many wonder what winds brought the controversial Morenista politician René Bejarano here, who yesterday visited the UAIM facilities in Mochicahui and gave a lecture to students and teachers. He opens ground to position himself, he and his group heading to the 2024 elections.

SCHOLARSHIPS. In order to warm up a bit, Mayor Gerardo Vargas commissioned the municipal treasurer, Antonio Vega, yesterday to deliver university scholarships of 2,000 pesos each to 155 students from the Sinaloa State Pedagogical University, so that they can help carry on with their studies.

TRICOLORS. Paola Garate, the state leader of the PRI, has already begun to make happy accounts, says that in 2024 they are going for the votes that are not “pejezombizados” and says that it is possible to beat Morena and the Fourth Transformation project. She visited the party facilities in Ahome, together with the secretary Bernardino Antelo, as part of a state tour, and injected a bit of optimism into the militants who received her with euphoria.

PAS. Today the PAS and its leader Hector Melesio Cuenthey intend to give a new demonstration of force with the forum for the participatory construction of the electoral political platform for 2024 that will take place in the Mazatlan convention center, while the leaders will take the opportunity to do political tourism.

PROTESTS. Baltazar Valdez, leader of Campesinos Unidos, remains on the warpath and is calling on the producers to hold a large demonstration next Wednesday, with an assembly concentration in the government palace where they will agree on the new pressure actions that they will undertake so that the government federal subsidize corn crops and set a price of 7 thousand pesos per ton.

Threatens to take: The Culiacan airportthe ports of Mazatlan and Topolobampo and roadblocks.

MALBARATAN. That forced by the need to pay the debts, they are selling a ton of corn for 5,100 pesos, says the peasant leader Gilberto Irazoqui.

“Let’s be extraordinary hosts. It will be a success”: Gerardo Vargas, mayor.

It may interest you: