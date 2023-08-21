Accidents | Your balcony broke and fell in the middle of the pedestrian street in Espoo

Glass spread between two shopping centers. No one was reportedly injured in the accident.

Glass pieces fell onto the pedestrian street from the ninth floor of the apartment building when the balcony glass of the apartment broke in Espoo’s Tapiola.

The accident happened on Thursday of last week. The house, completed in 2021, was built by Fira.

The company’s production director Jyrki Siven says that the broken balcony glass is about 60 centimeters wide and 2.5 meters high. There are a dozen such glass plates on the balcony.

A breach the reason is currently being investigated. According to Siven, it is likely that the glass broke by itself.

“About one percent of glasses may shatter on their own if there are impurities left in them during manufacturing. It causes tension, and the temperature change can cause the glass to explode by itself.”

Another possible reason is that the glass has received some sharp blow.

Siven emphasizes that the glass is tempered and crumbles when it breaks. According to him, the whole glass did not fall down, but part of the broken glass’s shards.

Tempering is a technical measure that makes the structure of the glass safer, so that when it breaks it does not turn into sharp shards but into small crumbs.

“The glass shards are not sharp, and there is no risk of cuts. They are about a centimeter by a centimeter in size. If a crumb hits a person, it may cause an unpleasant sensation. If you look up, it’s always possible that one will catch your eye.”

According to a bystander’s comment in the Puskaradio Tapiola group on Facebook, the situation looked dire.

On the balcony according to Siven’s information, no one was present at the time of the incident and no one was injured in the situation.

In addition to glazing, the balcony has a steel railing as fall protection.

The representatives of Fira and Lumon, which supplied the glasses, are now going through all the balcony glasses of the building company.