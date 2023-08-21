And the company stated in a statement on Monday that the agreement was signed with a company MVM CEE Energy government, in line with Türkiye’s strategic goals in the field of energy.

The company stated that the agreement comes within the framework of Turkey’s vision to become a central country in the field of natural gas.

She added that the agreement was signed by the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alp Arslan Bayraktar, the Undersecretary of the General Department of the Hungarian Ministry of Energy, Gabor Chibek, and the Director General of “BOTAŞ” Burhan Ozjan..

The statement indicated that shipments of natural gas are expected to start arriving from Turkey to Hungary as of next year.

He added that the agreement also constitutes cooperation in the use of LNG infrastructure in Turkey and storage facilities in the two countries.

The statement stressed that the agreement is the first in exporting gas to a European country that does not border with Turkey, indicating that it will contribute to ensuring the security of natural gas supplies to Europe..

It is noteworthy that, last January, Turkey signed an agreement with Bulgaria to export 1.5 billion cubic meters annually for a period of 13 years..