Monday, February 7, 2022
Accidents Ring Road I is a multi-vehicle traffic accident, traffic is normal again

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in World
The accident site is located near the Tuusulanväylä junction.

In Helsinki There was a multi-vehicle traffic accident on Ring Road I on Monday night, Helsinki police say on Twitter.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police announced traffic was back to normal

According to Fintraffic’s road traffic center, the accident site is located between the Tuusulanväylä and Pakilantie junctions.

According to the police, the traffic to the east had time to cross completely on the road section between Hämeenlinnanväylä and Tuusulanväylä.

