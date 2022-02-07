HS analysis French President Macron will meet with Putin, but there are also strong doubts about the Moscow talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of complacent soloing in the direction of Russia. Before Monday’s visit to Moscow, the allegations were meagerly covered, but the truth will only become clear after Putin’s meeting, writes HS foreigner Heikki Aittokoski.

When The President of France Emmanuel Macron set off for Moscow on Monday, there were plenty of skeptical voices in the air.

Macron’s desire to raise his profile as Europe’s leading foreign policy when the German Chancellor Angela Merkel has receded and not his successor Olaf Scholz has not yet taken a prominent place.

It has also been alleged that Macron wants to persuade the Russian president Vladimir Putinia and win a couple of months to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from escalating before the French presidential election in April. In this way, Macron could appear to his home audience as a European guarantor of peace.

Latter the theory is based on two unnamed French government sources interviewed by news agency Reuters.

However, the theory should be treated with great caution. It seems far too cynical for the European idealist Macron to go to Moscow to campaign for the French election campaign.

The Kremlin is also a risky place to start collecting points. The negotiations there have often been poor, as have the Finns.

Macron himself dampened expectations of his talks in Moscow.

“I’m relatively optimistic, but I don’t believe in sudden miracles,” Macron said after landing in Moscow late afternoon on Monday. The meeting with Putin was expected to last until late in the evening.

Emmanuel Macron arriving in the Kremlin on Monday.

Of course it is possible that Macron wants to profile itself as a European peacemaker. That would even be natural, because France is currently holding the Presidency of the European Union.

Macron has long called for “strategic autonomy” for Europe, in other words, a strong independent role in both international politics and the world economy.

The trip to Moscow is still hard to see as a solo. Macron has been singing hard on the phone lately, not only with Putin but also with allies like Chancellor Scholz. President of the United States Joe Biden with Macron spoke on a long call on Sunday.

From Moscow Macron will head to the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Tuesday to meet with the president Volodymyr Zelensky. On Tuesday night, it will be Berlin’s turn to meet with Scholz, Macron and the President of Poland. Andrzej Duda.

Scholz, meanwhile, will meet with President Biden in Washington on Monday. So European and American diplomacy are going through hard rounds.

Macron is the first major Western leader to visit Moscow since Russia began exacerbating the conflict in Ukraine with its troop concentrations later this year.

There is reason to believe that Macron has a sincere intention to have talks with Putin that will help defuse tensions.

Is at the same time, there is reason to hope that Macron will lay out his words skillfully. Before his trip to Moscow, he gave to the Frenchman Le Journal du Dimanche an interview in which he said the right things, but also a couple of strange-sounding comments.

“Russia’s geopolitical goal at the moment is clearly not Ukraine, but the clarification of the rules of the game with NATO and the European Union,” he said.

Statement was strange in that nothing looks like the target of Russian activity like Ukraine.

Macron also said in an interview: “There are no compromises on the security and sovereignty of Ukraine or any other European country, and Russia is equally entitled to ask for its own security.”

Macron did not specify what is the threat to Russia’s security concerns. Until now, the West has been united in its view that it is Russia’s so-called security concerns that are causing insecurity in Europe.