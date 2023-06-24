Accidents | About 40 people are missing after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Italy

At the time of the accident, there were 46 people on board the boat, among whom was at least one small baby.

In the Mediterranean around 40 people are missing after a boat carrying migrants capsized, the UN said on Friday. At the time of the accident, there were 46 people on board the boat, among whom was at least one small baby.

The boat capsized in strong wind and waves.

“Among the missing are seven women and a child. All the survivors are adult men,” said the Italian representative of the UN refugee agency UNHCR Chiara Cardoletti.

The shipwreck happened on Thursday off the Italian island of Lampedusa. The boat had set off from Tunisia and was carrying people from Cameroon, Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast.

In the Mediterranean Tens of thousands of people try to reach Europe every year through Lampedusa, which is located in Last year, more than 46,000 people arrived in Lampedusa.

In April more than 20 people were reported missing in two different shipwrecks off Lampedusa.

Last week on the other hand, a fishing vessel sank in the Mediterranean off Greece’s Pylos, with up to 750 migrants on board. Only 104 people were found alive after the crash.