Alessio Pozzi against Dolce and Gabbana

“After yet another experience in your office in Milan, you have given me the confirmation that you are the worst a person can interface with in the fashion world, I’m done with you!!”, with these words model Alessio Pozzi launches an unprecedented attack on Dolce and Gabbana on Instagram. As the site reports Gossiplessfrom Brescia, one of the most famous and sought-after models in the world, also the face of Armani, Calvin Klein, Bikkemberks and Boss, has published a very harsh outburst.

“I’m not afraid to let it be known that you are incompetent – ​​he writes again – I have already said it to your face but it is a thought that deserves to be shared here too. Some of my colleagues may even agree to be humiliated, it doesn’t work for me! If there was a chance to work together again after today I’m sure I don’t want to deal with a fashion house like yours again for the rest of my career. Learn respect!”. However, it is not clear what happened between the boy and the Maison.

