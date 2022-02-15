Accidents A firefighter died in a rescue mission in Oulu

Wednesday, February 16, 2022
A firefighter died in a rescue mission in Oulu

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in World
Fireman died in connection with a rescue mission on an ice road in Oulu on Tuesday morning.

The Oulu-Koillismaa Rescue Department, where the firefighter worked, told about the matter.

The Rescue Department received an alert for the water traffic accident at 10.15. According to preliminary data, a tamping machine that had serviced ice on the ice road between Oulunsalo and Hailuoto had partially sunk through the ice.

To the place left units at the fire stations in Hailuoto, Raksila, Linnanmaa and Liminga. According to the rescue service, an accident occurred during the mission, in which a firefighter fell into the water and died.

The accident is being investigated. The rescue service will not be informed at this stage.

