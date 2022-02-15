Nairo Quintana won the Tour de la Provence, his first victory in an overall of 2022, but he took the opportunity to talk about the situation in the country.

The boyacense cyclist referred to the fashionable issue, the high price of potatoes, which has generated much controversy in recent days.

“As you well know, I have always been an ambassador of the countryside, a fighter, a defender because I am still a farmer, I continue to cultivate and now not only dad, but also coffee,” said Nairo on ‘W Radio’.

He explained his point of view

And I add: “Before, we used to carry out a campaign to buy Colombian agricultural products, we helped the peasants and we all helped each other.the peasants do not need to be given money, and now, that we want to buy from the peasants because they raise the inputs by 300 percent”.

He expressed his disappointment with the Ministry of Agriculture and with the work of the National Government on the subject.

“They are not even usable for the country, there is no return on them because if an in-depth investigation is done and where the supplies come from or who is the supplier of the supplies and because they have raised prices by 300 percent, they will Realize that behind this there is a very serious political issue that is directly screwing the peasant”, he specified.

“What’s the matter? Well, now the peasants are not going to have enough money to buy the inputs and produce potatoes, so the next step is that the Minister of Agriculture is going to import potatoes as they have done many times and that is what we have been doing all the time. against, importing potatoes from Belgium, Holland and the United States,” he added.

Quintana, who will be in the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes on Friday, pointed out: “Before, producing a bundle of potatoes cost between $50,000 and $70,000, was sold for $40,000 and was lost.but now, with the 300 percent increase in inputs, it is impossible to buy or produce it when it is going to arrive much cheaper from Belgium, Holland and the United States.”

