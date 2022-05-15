Monday, May 16, 2022
Accidents A car and a truck crash on Highway 9 in Jämsä – traffic is broken

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
World Europe
The rescue service did not comment on the number of injured.

Sedan and the truck crashed on a morning in Tampere in Tampere on Sunday morning, says the Central Finland Rescue Department.

The Rescue Department received an alert for the accident at Partalankoski at about 10.30.

Due to the accident, the traffic is completely crossed on Tampereentie, ie highway 9, according to the rescue service’s estimate, for several hours.

The firefighter on duty did not comment on the number of people injured in the accident.

