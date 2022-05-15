His Excellency Counselor Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for the United Arab Emirates and its people, blessed the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the State, to succeed Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to complete the path of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and may the successes and achievements of our dear country continue.

His Excellency added: On this occasion, we express our full confidence that our dear homeland will remain under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” as desired by Sheikh Zayed and the founders, and that His Highness will always be a faithful protector of the Union and its gains at all levels, praying to God Almighty To guide him, preserve him, and direct his steps in the service of his country and the honorable people of the Emirates.