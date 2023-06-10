BDuring the ongoing shooting of the sequel to the monumental film “Gladiator” (2000), six employees were injured in an accident. However, all those affected are in a “stable” condition, according to the Paramount Pictures studio, according to the industry journals “Hollywood Reporters” and “Variety” on Friday with.

Accordingly, the accident had already occurred on Wednesday during a stunt scene on the set in Morocco. Six crew members had to be treated medically, four were still in the hospital, it said. Actors were not injured. The studio did not provide any further information about the incident.

Gladiator 2 is slated to hit theaters in November 2024. Director Ridley Scott (85) brought Irish actor Paul Mescal (27, “Woman in the Dark”, “Aftersun”) in front of the camera as the main actor for the sequel. Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal also play.

In the original film, Russell Crowe played ex-general and celebrated gladiator Maximus, who kills his rival, the devious Emperor’s son Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), in single combat and ends up dying himself. The blockbuster won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Crowe for Lead Actor. The sequel is set to focus on Lucius, the now-adult son of Commodus’ sister Lucilla (Nielsen in the original film).