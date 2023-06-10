Twitter could take another course with the arrival of Linda Yaccarino at the address of the social network. Her task is not easy, she comes to run a company that has suffered economic losses and profound changes in its operation, made by its owner Elon Musk. In addition, the billionaire has plans to turn it into a super application, with which you can also make online payments and order addresses, but Musk’s fluctuating personality does not give public opinion peace of mind.

New Yorker Linda Yaccarino has already started her work as CEO of Twitter. It all started in December of last year, when Elon Musk took a survey through the platform where he asked if he should retire from the company’s management.

57% of voters asked him to step aside, becoming a trend with 17 million responses. With the results, Musk affirmed that he would resign as director, but that he would not stop being the owner of it.

Five months later, also through a publication, Musk broke the news of who would be his replacement. Yaccarino was expected to start her new role around June 22, but she went ahead and took over as Twitter’s new head this week.

The big question now is whether Twitter will continue to open spaces for hate speech, a trend that has increased since Musk bought the social network in October last year.

Where will the social network go? Will Yaccarino be able to clean up the Twitter image? Will it be able to change the public image that the platform has taken? Will they keep up?attacks of race, gender, sex and political leanings? We analyze it together with our guests:

-Andrea Cardona, technology journalist and podcaster.

-Joan Cwaik, author and disseminator specializing in technology and society.

-Simón Hernández, journalist and technology analyst.