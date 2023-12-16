A couple was hit by a car last night in via di Tor Tre Teste in Rome. The 74-year-old man died in the impact while his 73-year-old wife was injured and was transported to hospital under code yellow. Officers from the V Casilino Group of the Local Police intervened at the site of the accident, which occurred around 7pm at street number 201. Driving the car, a Polo, which hit the two pedestrians was a 48-year-old man who was subsequently tested for alcohol and drugs. Investigations are underway to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.