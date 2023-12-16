Murder of Giulia Cecchettin: the new defense strategy that Filippo Turetta's lawyers are thinking of implementing

Investigators are currently still working on the crime that led to the disappearance of the poor woman Giulia Cecchettin. His self-confessed killer, Filippo Turetta, is now locked up in the Verona prison and his car has also arrived in Italy.

On the evening of November 11th the two boys went out together and went to the shopping centre Marghera. She had to go around the shops and in the end they stayed to eat there.

Immediately after leaving, perhaps for yet another refusal on Giulia's part, Filippo has decided to put his plan into action and therefore cause his death. From here his story began leakwhich then ended in Germany.

The 22-year-old's car arrived at the police station Ris of Parma, just yesterday evening, Friday 15 December. Inside the Fiat Punto the agents will have to make new ones investigations important, to reconstruct all stages of the crime.

After the autopsy on the girl's body, they will have to understand where and how she lost her life. This is why these investigations are really important executed right in Turetta's car.

Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta's new defense

Filippo Turetta's accusation is precisely that of voluntary crime and kidnapping. However, investigators are now working to understand the aggravating circumstances to be charged against the 22-year-old. Like for example the premeditation.

From news from the last few hours, published by the newspaper The Gazzettinothe boy's lawyers are thinking of one new defensive strategy. Which would be right there Pre-order.

The latter consists in the preparation of the minimum necessary means to execution. So it would be a complete and strengthened will of the person to commit the crime.

The investigators are trying to understand how to understand if there is even a reason for the crime add the aggravating circumstance of premeditation. This is because Philip would have used some Scotch tape purchased online, just a few days before. It turns out to also be the yellow of the knife he brought with him on the date with his ex-girlfriend.