Three sales phases are planned with different promotions. Last year almost 50% of spectators were under 30. It starts on May 25th at 5pm

Milan has set the date for the start of the season ticket campaign in view of next year, the 2023-24 season. There are only two games left to end the season, the first at Allianz against Juve and the last at home against Verona, but in the meantime the campaign is about to start. The start is set for May 25th. The season ticket will be valid for 19 Serie A matches plus the round of 16 match in the Coppa Italia, usually in January. The purchase entitles you to exclusive discounts at the club’s official stores at the Mondo Milan Museum.

All stages — The sale will be divided into three phases. From 17:00 on 25 May to 23:59 on 11 June, season ticket holders from last year will be able to confirm their seat, or from 15:00 on 12 June to 23:59 on 14 June, change sector and choose one of those available. In the second phase, however, from 15:00 on 15 June to 23:59 on 18 June, fans who signed up for the waiting list last year will be able to subscribe by choosing an available seat, having a dedicated price list available. The last phase, i.e. the free sale, will start from 20 June. See also Ferrari Daytona SP3: elected Most Beautiful Supercar 2022 in Paris

More info — The launch campaign will start on May 25th. Last year almost 50% of season ticket holders were Under 30. There will be various promotions linked to the first green Family ring, Under 25 – all fans born after 1 January 1998 – and Seniors (all fans born before 31 December 1958). Season tickets can be purchased online on the company website, at the Casa Milan ticket office and at the Vivaticket points of sale

