a taxi driver was killed to bullets in Highway 57, San Luis Potosi, after start a discussion with the driver of another car who shot him on at least one occasion.

The events were recorded on the afternoon of Monday, May 22, on the side of highway 57, at the height of Axis 106 of the Industrial Zone, where both drivers were arguing.

According to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), preliminary information indicates that the assaulted roulette player was driving a taxi service car, when he was attacked by occupants of another vehicle.

However, so far the precise causes of the armed aggression are unknown, which, detailed the FGE, will be accurately determined after the development of the corresponding proceedings.

It was noted that after the attack, the assailants fled the site without leaving a clue, for which reason authorities are already looking for the person or persons responsible for the crime.

As far as Highway 57 in San Luis Potosí, personnel from the Scientific Deputy Prosecutor’s Office mobilized to remove the body and take it to the Legal Medical Service (SEMELE). See also Sinaloa: activist mother who was looking for her missing son is murdered

Likewise, the percussion bullet casings and other evidence that will serve for the development of the investigation were removed.