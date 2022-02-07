The developer Byking has just announced a new game, Abyss Memory: Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic for Nintendo Switch And PC Street Steam. The release of the game is set for the next one April 28, and a demo version is scheduled and will arrive shortly.

For the moment it is not possible to know the general details of this upcoming title, but at least it is possible to admire its announcement trailer!

Source: Byking Street Gematsu