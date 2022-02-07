Ireen Wüst delivered a unique performance by also taking an individual gold medal at her fifth (and last) Olympic Games. In addition to unprecedented joy, after her race at 1500 meters, there was also the sadness that her good friend, the top skater Paulien van Deutekom, who died in 2019, was unable to experience this beautiful moment.











,,I now miss my family, my friends and also my girlfriend of course”, she referred to her partner Letitia de Jong. And of course Paulien too.” She added between her tears: ,,Of course I still miss her every day and at moments like this extra. These are the times when you would normally be on the phone screaming. But now you can’t. Maybe she’s having a party up there.”

Wüst and Van Deutekom were best friends. her death, at the beginning of 2019, was already hard on Wüst. Van Deutekom died of cancer. At the European Championships in Collalbo, just after the funeral, Wüst not only drove with a body full of grief, but also with a mourning band.

A month later, she gave her gold medal in the 1500 meters at the World Single Distance Championships in Inzell, in her own words her most loaded race ever, to daughter Lynne van Deutekom. ,,I hope she will be proud of that later, when she is a bit older,’ said Wüst at the beginning of 2019. ,,Normally you skate a competition for yourself, but I really wanted to do this for Paulien. I’ve never been so nervous. It was a really crazy day.”

Fantastic movie

Before the tears started to flow in front of the NOS camera, the 35-year-old skater especially smiled, who started her impressive Olympic career in Turin 16 years ago with gold in the 3000 meters. With a total of six golds, five silvers and one bronze, she ends her career as the most successful Dutch Olympian ever by far.

"Right now I feel like I'm in a dream, in a fantastic movie. As a nineteen-year-old boy I was screaming, this is unbelievable Bert", she tells reporter Bert Maalderink. ,,And sixteen years later, as a 35-year-old, I can say that again. I don't really have words for it."

Wüst drove a phenomenal race and set the bar with an Olympic record (1.53.28) enormously high for the Japanese top favorite Miho Takagi, who only came in the last stage and did not meet the time of the Dutch. ,,I immediately felt that it was super good, a top race at the right time. But then it is still tense. I was completely broken inside. It’s unbelievable that it’s luck.”

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

