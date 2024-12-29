The German Gymnastics Federation (DTB) is once again shaken by allegations at one of its federal bases. The former top gymnast Tabea Alt made grievances public in an Instagram message and described them as “systematic physical and mental abuse”. Michelle Timm, also a former member of the DTB women’s team, reacted one day after Alt’s statements and also reported on Instagram about “catastrophic circumstances” at the Kunstturnforum Stuttgart.

The DTB confirmed in a statement upon request that it and the Swabian Gymnastics Federation (STB) had “concrete information about possible misconduct on the part of responsible trainers at the federal base in Stuttgart”. At the same time, the DTB announced clarification. An investigation will be initiated and external support will be brought in for this purpose. “The subject of the investigation will be possible misconduct by trainers but also errors in the competitive sports system at federal bases as well as the handling of possible tips within the association structures of the STB and DTB,” it said in a joint statement. And further: “Until the situation is clarified and for the protection of everyone, short-term measures relating to training will be initiated at the Stuttgart Artistic Gymnastics Forum.”

This means that German women’s gymnastics is once again in negative focus. At the end of 2020, athletes at the federal base in Chemnitz, led by former balance beam world champion Pauline Schäfer-Betz, made serious accusations against their coach at the time. She is said to have harassed the gymnasts, administered medication without a doctor’s prescription and did not allow any objection. The trainer denied the allegations, but the DTB refused to continue working with her. The Chemnitz public prosecutor’s office stopped all investigations.

“Eating disorders, punishment training, painkillers, threats and humiliation were the order of the day.”

Now the former World Cup third place finisher Tabea Alt is turning her attention to the federal base in Stuttgart. The now 24-year-old wrote that she had to do gymnastics with broken bones. “It is not an isolated case: eating disorders, punishment training, painkillers, threats and humiliation were the order of the day. “Today I know it was systematic physical and mental abuse,” reported the sixth-place finisher on the 2016 Olympic team, more than three years after the end of her career.

In her statement, she explained that three years ago she had written a detailed letter to her home trainers, the then national coach Ulla Koch, the DTB president Alfons Hölzl, the team doctor and other responsible persons. “In it, I clearly identified and made known the grievances here in Stuttgart and in German women’s gymnastics in general using my example.” She regretted that this had been unsuccessful and had led to nothing. In response to a dpa request, the DTB confirmed that the letter mentioned was available. It was treated confidentially. The current debate was triggered by Meolie Jauch’s resignation shortly before Christmas. The 17-year-old from Stuttgart, who was part of the German selection at the 2023 World Championships, justified her decision with mental problems. The former gymnast Timm followed up in her post on Instagram on Sunday. She contacted the DTB more than two months ago. “I think it is now known that there are massive problems with the female coaching team,” wrote the 27-year-old.