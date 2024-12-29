The Eagle S tanker next to the Finnish border guard ship in the Gulf of Finland



12/28/2024



Updated 12/29/2024 at 5:42 p.m.





Finnish public television yesterday broadcast live, for seven hours, the process of towing the ship Eagle S, from the Porkkala peninsula, where it had been detained by the Coast Guard, to the port of Kilpilahti, in Porvoo, where the investigation will continue. in …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only