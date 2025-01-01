At least 15 dead in first Israeli bombing of Gaza of the year

At least 15 people were killed and twenty were injured in the first Israeli attack against the Gaza Strip of 2025, the spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense, Mahmud Basal, confirmed on his Telegram channel.

The bombing took place during the early hours of Wednesday, and was directed against the residences of the Badra, Abu Warda and Tarush families, in the town of Yabalia, in the damaged north of the enclave.

“The world welcomes the new year with celebrations, and we welcome 2025 with the first massacre in the Gaza Strip,” lamented the spokesman.

In addition, according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, two other people were killed in an attack on the Bureij refugee camp, in the center of the enclave.

In the south of the Strip, three people were killed in a drone attack against the Manara neighborhood of the town of Khan Yunis, according to the media, which cites local sources (Israel does not allow independent entry of the international press into the territory).

More than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed during the war

At least 45,553 people have been killed and another 108,379 injured in the enclave since the war began almost 15 months ago, according to the latest figures from health authorities.

The Ministry of Health also estimates that the bodies of some 11,000 missing people are still buried under the rubble.

The Gaza Civil Defense warned this Wednesday of the flooding of more than 1,500 tents for displaced people throughout the Strip, after heavy rains in recent days.

According to the group, 497 shops were flooded in the governorate of Gaza (north), 170 in Rafah (in the far south), more than 665 in Khan Yunis (south) and another 210 in Deir al Balah (center). .

The effects have been especially devastating in the designated “humanitarian zone” of Mawasi, which runs along the southern and central coasts of Gaza next to the cities of Khan Younis and Deir al Balah, and where most of the nearly two refugees take refuge. millions of Palestinians in the Strip, with hardly any electricity or running water.

For its part, the Israeli Army said it had recently destroyed a rocket manufacturing complex in Rafah, where Israeli forces have been on the ground since May.

This Tuesday, the Army announced the transfer of the Nahal brigade, one of the most active in Rafah, in the north of the Strip, where the harsh siege that began in early October has already claimed the lives of some 3,000 people, according to the local authorities, and forced thousands of Palestinians to flee.