The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center opened the Safety Center for Injury Prevention Awareness, as part of the pilot phase in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

The center aims to educate all members of society about the causes of injuries and ways to prevent them, by providing an interactive experience for visitors, which will contribute to enhancing learning and awareness of innovative methods that reflect positively on individuals in developing their skills, on injury prevention topics such as injuries resulting from heat stress and occupational noise. And injuries to senior citizens, residents, and children in vehicles and at home, in addition to clarifying the importance of personal protective equipment in maintaining safety.

The opening was attended by Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Infectious Diseases Sector at the Center, Dr. Saleh Saif Al Ali, Executive Director of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Center at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, in addition to Dr. Nasser Amash, CEO of Sheikh Shakhbout City. Medical Center, Dr. Marcelo Ribro, Head of the Department of Trauma, Critical Care and Acute Care Surgery at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and Dr. Ahmed Al-Sayari, Head of the General Surgery Department and Medical Director of the Trauma Program at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

Preventing traffic injuries in children is one of the center’s priorities, and one of the ways to reduce their occurrence is to use child seats in the car. The center presents a live demonstration of how to install child seats in cars to ensure their safety and protect them from danger. At the end of the experience, the visitors’ experience is evaluated through a questionnaire. Its goal is simple: conducting periodic analyzes to measure the extent of the center’s impact on reducing infections in society and increasing individuals’ awareness.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi said that this project reflects the close cooperation between the center and its strategic partners, pointing out that the goal of the Safety and Awareness Center is to increase awareness about ways to prevent and treat injuries early by providing training and education to all members of society who are visitors to the hospital.

For his part, Dr. Nasser Amash stressed the need to raise awareness and educate the public about the importance of injury prevention.

The Safety Center offers a group of distinguished sections, including safety at home, reducing injuries to senior citizens, and demonstrations of car seats for different age groups and safety from heat-related injuries, in addition to comprehensive details about personal protective equipment and how to use it.