Skiing | Calle Halfvarsson from Sweden was painfully frostbitten at the World Cup in Ruka

Swedish cross country skier Calle Halfvarsson had a hard time at the Ruka World Cup on Sunday.

Halfvarsson, 34, skied to 18th place in the 20 km freestyle race, but had to pay a heavy price for his work.

After the race, Halfvarsson revealed For Expressenthat the almost 20-degree frost had bitten in a bad place.

“I’ve iced my kibble. It’s true. Damn it, I had to lay there for ten minutes so it warmed up again,” Halfvarsson said and pointed to the tent in the finish area where the skiers warmed up after the race.

“It hurts like hell. This is terrible,” Halfvarsson moaned.

Halfvarsson was asked to describe the pain in more detail. However, he didn’t want to do that.

“However, I will give you one hint. Don’t try the same thing, because there is no worse experience.”

Halfvarsson, a two-time relay World Cup silver medalist, said that he had frozen his penis once before. Even then it happened in Ruka.

Halfvarsson was not the only victim of Ruka’s frost. Also Finnish Remi Lindholm genital was frozen.

“It’s bad,” Lindholm described the situation on Sunday.

Lindholm, 25, became an international topic at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, when his penis also froze.