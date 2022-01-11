Abu Dhabi Police revealed that 7,873 pedestrians violated last year, due to dangerous crossing of the road outside the places designated for their crossing, and their failure to adhere to the traffic lights, in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, endangering themselves and other road users.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on pedestrians to adhere to the safe crossing of the places designated for them, to use bridges and tunnels, and to abide by light pedestrian signals at intersections that operate in conjunction with traffic lights, to regulate the movement of vehicles.

It warned of the danger of random crossing of the road, which is one of the main causes of run-over accidents, and urged pedestrians to adhere to the correct rules of crossing the road, and to ensure that the street is clear of vehicles.

She stressed that the safety and security of pedestrians is an important strategic priority for the Abu Dhabi Police, pointing to the continuous efforts to improve traffic safety conditions for pedestrians, and as a result many bridges have been built on internal and external roads, improved pedestrian crossings, and surface corridors controlled by light signals, and closing the gaps by making fences on the roads. different, thus enhancing their safety.

She urged drivers to pay attention to the movement of pedestrians crossing the roads, and to abide by the reduction of speeds, stressing that the safety and safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between pedestrians themselves and drivers on the roads.

Abu Dhabi Police applies Article No. 89 of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law, which states that pedestrians crossing the road outside the places designated for their crossing, is subject to a fine of 400 dirhams.

• Abu Dhabi Police calls on pedestrians to adhere to the safe crossing of designated places.



