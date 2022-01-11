The auction sector is experiencing steady growth and last year it had a high of 12%, according to the Association of Directors of Companies in the Real Estate Market (Ademi). It is in this expansion scenario that Zukerman Leilões will hold auctions for 12 properties belonging to Itaú Unibanco, with bids starting at R$32,300.

The online auction will take place on January 27th. Among the lots are houses, apartments, land and commercial properties, in Jundiaí (SP), Andradina (SP), Lapão (BA), Santa Cruz do Capibaribe (PE), Betim (MG), Belo Horizonte (MG), São Paulo (SP), Cabo Frio (RJ), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Cuiabá (MT), whether they are unoccupied or not.

The possibilities are for all budgets, including a 46.85 m² apartment with a minimum bid of R$ 47,600 in the capital of Mato Grosso, or a house in São Paulo from R$ 715,700 with 274.55 m² . For cash payments, there is a 10% discount, or the purchase can be paid in up to 78 installments, according to the lot conditions.

To participate in the negotiation and bid on the properties, interested parties must register on the Zukerman Auctions, carefully read the notice of the desired lot and qualify for the auction. Once enabled, simply bid on the property to have a chance to buy it.

