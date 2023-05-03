The Abu Dhabi Police General Command has enhanced community awareness about the dangers of cybercrime, as part of the fifth edition of its awareness media campaign, “Be Cautious”, which focused on introducing society to emerging forms of cybercrime such as “phone fraud”, fraud, extortion, and others.

She affirmed her interest in uniting efforts in addressing all types of cybercrime, in order to protect society from its dangers and to combat these crimes with high efficiency in a way that enables them to control the perpetrators and reduce their occurrence, stressing the importance of concerted police efforts with banks, the media and social media platforms to address cybercrime, regardless of its various forms. types and methods of committing them.

Colonel Saif Ali Al-Jabri, Deputy Director of the Community Police Department in the Community Security Sector, urged citizens and residents to participate with the police to confront, combat and prevent crime, by organizing community councils that aim at constructive communication with members of society, in addition to awareness campaigns, community participation, lectures, workshops and others. In a way that enhances the community’s confidence and satisfaction with the services provided by the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.

He explained that the department is holding, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a number of workshops focusing on the importance of taking preventive measures, including not sharing confidential information with anyone, whether it is passwords for online banking services, personal identification numbers for ATMs, or CCV security number or password.

He stressed the interest of the security services in addressing electronic crimes, regardless of their different forms, types and methods of committing them, and enhancing the public’s awareness of Internet users and smart devices of the need to preserve their private data and information, and not to disclose them in order to avoid falling victim to telephone fraud, extortion, electronic fraud, and other electronic crimes. He called on the public to quickly report any fraudulent communications received by unknown persons asking for their bank data, by contacting the Aman service at the toll-free number (8002626) or by text messages (2828) or via e-mail ([email protected]). Or through the smart application of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, and in case of fraud, contact the bank and inform the nearest police station.

“Communication Center”… the first in the region to combat financial and electronic fraud crimes

The “Tawasul” center of the Directorate of Criminal Inquiries and Investigations, which started operating since September of 2021, is the first of its kind in the region to combat financial and electronic fraud crimes, in light of the development of electronic fraud methods, and within its objectives seeking to prevent crime and ensure an effective and rapid response to crimes. Financial fraud and electronic fraud.

Major Mohammed Rashid Al-Aryani from the Directorate of Criminal Inquiries and Investigations explained that the center achieved great success in returning the money to the victims with high efficiency, thanks to the efforts of the specialized work team from the participating banks under the management and supervision of officers and specialists in financial and electronic fraud crimes to deal with victims who were subjected to fraud by criminals. Anonymous, who use multiple criminal tactics, including claiming to be bank employees and asking their victims to update bank accounts to access their confidential bank details.

He added, “The center receives reports of financial fraud and exploiters of bank customers, and includes several local banks, namely, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Al Hilal Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Maryah Local Bank, New Digital Bank,” and works to track and freeze funds and take legal measures. Which ensures the preservation of funds and their return to the victims, the verification of suspicious financial transactions, and the taking of legal measures that ensure the preservation of funds and their return to the victim, which enhances the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police in confronting these crimes.

The launch of the center comes within the framework of the strategic priorities of the Abu Dhabi Police to enhance security and safety and within its objectives seeking to prevent crime, and to ensure an effective response to this type of crime that requires speedy handling and high readiness through communication and coordination with banking authorities to confront and reduce these crimes, according to the priority of crime control. and reduce them.

Joint cooperation to raise awareness in the face of unlicensed financial activities

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command cooperated with the Securities and Commodities Authority in its awareness campaign to confront unlicensed financial activities in the country, within the framework of cooperation and coordination with all parties to enhance community awareness of various issues.

The campaign aims to limit the promotion of fraudulent practices in the field of financial markets, and to limit transactions to licensees, in a way that contributes to protecting investors, protecting licensed financial activities from unfair competition, and strengthening combating money laundering.

It focused on enhancing societal awareness of the proper procedures to be followed in the field of financial markets, through several educational messages, including: the need for members of the public to quickly inform the Securities and Regulatory Authority as soon as it is discovered that the company calling for investment is not licensed, the need to be alert and wary of the fraudulent methods it follows. The promoted companies and their impersonation of real companies licensed by the regulatory authorities, refrain from sharing personal data or transferring funds to any party except after verifying the validity of the information provided in this regard through the concerned regulatory authorities and official channels, and beware of communications that promise quick imaginary profits in Unsafe investments consequences, and other messages.

Security media: “Be careful” raises awareness about combating cybercrime

The Security Media Department of the Leadership Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police is working, through the “Be Cautious” campaign, to raise awareness among the community about the dangers of cybercrime and how to confront them in the right ways.

The department clarified that its media messages vary between news, awareness posts, and videos through the social media platforms of Abu Dhabi Police, to introduce the dangers of cybercrime and clarify the correct ways to deal with fraudsters, in addition to publishing real stories of people who have been subjected to phone scams, through its platforms on social networking sites, and broadcasting films. Awareness videos and messages.

And she urged the need for police, community and media efforts to join forces to address various security phenomena, and to strengthen the role of the media in spreading awareness and warning against modern fraud methods used to deceive the public and exploit their growing need to use smart phones and modern technologies, stressing the importance of the role of the media in highlighting the police’s efforts in exposing criminals’ tricks. And confront their deceptive methods, no matter how cunning and cunning they are.

The means of awareness in the campaign keep pace with the rapid changes and the tremendous developments in the means of digital communication, updating and diversifying the templates of the media message, in line with the nature of the target audience, and in order to enhance community awareness of the modern methods and methods used by the perpetrators of these crimes, in order to enhance the security and safety of society.