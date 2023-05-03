Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, directed the provision of urgent humanitarian aid to the displaced Sudanese who were forced by the recent circumstances in the brotherly country to leave their homes.

Benefit from the support provided in the form of foodstuffs, medical supplies and tents, through the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, the groups most affected by the displaced Sudanese.

His Highness stressed the depth of bilateral relations between the peoples of the UAE and Sudan, and the cultural and civilizational ties that bind them. He added that the UAE stands by all Arab brothers, and always extends a helping hand to them in times of distress, as an expression of its noble human values.

Since its establishment, the UAE has been keen to make humanitarian and development support an essential part of its foreign relations. For years, the UAE has topped the global lists of the largest donors in the field of development aid, in comparison to its national income. The step also embodies the humanitarian message of the UAE through the ninth principle of the fifty principles that emphasized Ethical constants in the humanitarian work of the state.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives seek to achieve humanitarian goals and objectives, without any discrimination based on gender, race or religion. It focuses on the less fortunate groups of individuals and families, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by crises. The “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, which was established in 2015, represents a supportive umbrella for a group of initiatives and institutions launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. Today, it includes dozens of initiatives and institutions that Charitable and humanitarian work programs are implemented within five main axes.