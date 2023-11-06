The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Infrastructure and Municipal Assets Sector, completed maintenance work on the asphalt and expansion joints of the road leading to the new Abu Dhabi Airport on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi, specifically from the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Bridge to the Yas Island Bridges Complex, at a financial cost of $30.8. One million dirhams.

The project comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s endeavor to strengthen infrastructure components and upgrade service facilities and develop them in accordance with the highest international standards and standards.

The works included replacing the damaged asphalt layer with a length of 16,700 km, with 5 lanes and 2 road shoulders, including re-planning the road markings, as well as replacing the expansion joints located within the works using the latest technologies in machinery and materials. In addition, agricultural and development works are currently underway on the central island in the area. Business.

The work also included repainting concrete barriers, installing reflectors, straightening metal barriers, and installing information signs for the new airport building – Terminal A. Maintenance work mainly targeted preserving infrastructure assets, achieving the best public safety standards for road users, and preserving the general appearance of the city.

It is noteworthy that Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street is considered one of the main and important streets in the city of Abu Dhabi, and mainly serves the new Abu Dhabi Airport, allowing travelers to reach their destination comfortably and safely, and in the shortest period of time.